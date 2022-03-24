meetNKY, NKY River Region to receive more than $1.9 million in economic recovery funding















Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday joined the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and members of the General Assembly to announce that 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties will receive a total of $5.3 million in funding, including NKY’s meetNKY and NKY River Region.

“Today, we are celebrating another investment into the future of Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Tourism brings more than 67 million people to our state each year, and that number is set to grow even more. Whether it’s spending the afternoon fishing on a Western Kentucky lake, taking in the scenic views of Natural Bridge and the amazing moonbow at Cumberland Falls, or getting a taste of our world-famous bourbon and the fastest two minutes in sports, you’re going to find special things to see and do here in the commonwealth.”

The Governor announced that more than $4.6 million will be directly awarded to tourism and destination marketing organizations. Tourism partners from the following organizations joined the Governor in Frankfort to celebrate the administration’s latest investment in the tourism industry.

• Louisville Tourism $1,368,474

• meetNKY $883,155

• VisitLex $544,959

• Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau $164,155

• Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau $114,446

• Visit Owensboro $90,202

• Elizabethtown Tourism & Convention Bureau $89,364

“The Governor and the administration is helping support tourism recovery from the pandemic,” said Cleo Battle, president and CEO, Louisville Tourism. “This funding will allow us to market and advertise and bring people back to Louisville.”

An additional $678,624 will be allocated directly to the commonwealth’s nine tourism regions to support regional marketing and promotion. Previously, the Governor dedicated $2.8 million in federal funding to support the creation of regional marketing campaigns.

The total economic investment for tourism and destination marketing organizations combined with the regional distribution is as follows:

• Bourbon, Horses, and History $1,727,086

• Northern Kentucky River $1,024,686

• Bluegrass, Horses, Bourbon and Boone $937,804

• Western Waterlands $376,335

• Caves, Lakes and Corvettes $347,052

• Bluegrass, Blues and BBQ $251,821

• Kentucky Appalachians $250,125

• Daniel Boone Country $236,787

• Southern Kentucky Vacations $194,554

Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry applauded the Governor for his commitment to fostering economic recovery and growth of the tourism industry.

“Gov. Beshear has kept his commitment to Kentucky and continues to make investments that foster economic growth in every community in the commonwealth,” said Secretary Berry. “I applaud the Governor for understanding the economic impact that tourism brings to Kentucky and his willingness to ensure tourism remains an economic engine in the future.”

Funding awards are based on the respective counties’ share of the 2019 Economic Impact Report . For the full list of funding recipients, visit tah.ky.gov.

Tourism is an $8.9 billion industry that supports economic growth in both rural and urban communities in Kentucky. Throughout the pandemic, the Commonwealth has invested more than $13 million in the tourism industry to strengthen promotional and advertising efforts and encourage safe travel to Kentucky through the development of new marking campaigns.

The Governor’s recent budget proposal directs $200 million in one-time funding to Kentucky State Parks. Funding would support essential preservation projects, maintenance, repair and new projects at state parks across the Commonwealth.

The Governor’s budget also dedicates $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to boost Kentucky’s tourism industry through a targeted marketing campaign and another $10 million to help nonprofit arts organizations.

Governor’s Office