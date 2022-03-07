meetNKY, Newport businesses team up for ‘Newport Restaurant Pass’ — try new places, enjoy good food















Eat happy! Whether you are a first-time visitor looking for Newport area faves or a local food fan ready for a deal to try something new, you’re sure to find it on the Newport Restaurant pass.



Newport Area Restaurant Pass:

• Mobile exclusive

• Instantly delivered via text and email

• No apps to download

• Save on the best of Newport Area Restaurants



To obtain the Newport Area Restaurant Pass, go to meetnky.com and select Discounts & Deals NKY.



Please visit the participating businesses websites and/or Facebook pages for additional information/menus, etc.

Carabello Coffee Company: Carabello Coffee is a small-batch coffee roastery and cafe. We started in 2009 with 8 lbs of coffee, a hot air popcorn popper, and a desire to give money away to an orphanage. We promise to ethically source exceptional coffees, roast them with care, and put our heart into every drink we prepare for you. What’s Included: 10% Off Drink

Hofbräuhaus Newport: America’s First Authentic Hofbräuhaus located in the Greater Cincinnati area across from Newport on the Levee. Brewing the World Famous Biers from the original recipes of the Hofbräuhaus in Munich. Menu includes Bavarian food and American favorites.



Hot Head Burritos: We are dedicated to providing great tasting food with fresh, quality ingredients and bold flavors from mild to wild. With gluten-free, vegetarian, and allergy-friendly options, everyone is sure to find something they’ll love! What’s Included: BOGO Burritos or Bowls / 2 For $12.99 Burritos Or Bowls



Pompilios: The history of Pompilios Italian Restaurant dates back to April 1, 1933, but the history of our building dates back to the turn of the last century, when the bar and adjacent dining room opened as a small saloon. In 1902 the bar and adjacent dining room looked very similar to what we see today. With a furnished back and front bar and a $6,000 loan from George Wiedemann Brewing Co., Kettenacker’s saloon opened its doors for business in June 1902. The bar would change owners three times before the current restaurant opened in 1933. Today, Pompilios still serves homemade Italian specialties that date back to our opening. Join us for our signature lasagna, ravioli, homemade meatballs, homemade Italian sausages and more. What’s Included: $5 Off of $25 Purchase or More / $5 Off Any Purchase Of $25 Or More



Sweet Tooth Candies & Ice Cream: Since 1972, Sweet Tooth Candies & Ice Cream has been a staple of the Newport community. Our homemade chocolates and ice cream have recipes that are generations old. Join us for our signature Opera Creams, Pecan Turtles, Ice Balls and seasonal treats. What’s Included: $5 Off Purchase of $25 or More/$5 Off Purchase Of $25 Or More

The Little Spoon Bakery & Café At Newport on the Levee: We’re an independent bakery & cafe located at Newport on the Levee adjacent to the Newport Aquarium. We specialize in beautifully decorated custom sugar cookies. We have a variety of baked goods available every day including muffins, scones, coffee cake, sugar cookies & drop cookies. We offer a full espresso bar and serve local favorite Carabello Coffee. We also offer non-coffee drinks such as a variety of teas, apple cider and our delicious hot chocolate. What’s Included: $1 Off Any Pastry or Cookie Purchase / Free Pastry Or Cookie With Any Drink Purchase



Wooden Cask Brewing Company: Microbrewery, winery, and bourbon bar. What’s Included: $1 Off Flights

meetNKY