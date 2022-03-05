March 9 NKY History Hour to explore the collection of Burlington’s Little Britain Carriage House















Encompassing over 90 acres in Burlington, Little Britain Carriage House is a popular wedding venue with a unique rustic charm that has a lot to do with its founder’s avid antique collection.

For over thirty years Charles England acquired interesting and rare items from across the world, some dating back thousands of years. England’s collection is now the backdrop for local ceremonies and gatherings, on display in cabinets and shelves inside the NKY horse farm.

Join local historian Hillary Delaney for Behringer-Crawford Museum’s next virtual NKY History Hour, Little Britain Carriage House: Clocks, Locks, Arrowheads & Antiquities, as she shares an insider’s view of the popular Boone County event space and its treasures. The presentation will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 9.

To register and participate in the free event, visit the complete the online zoom meeting registration form.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

Hillary Delaney just celebrated her tenth year at the Boone County Public Library’s Local History and Genealogy department and is the current president of the Boone County Historical Society and a proud Kentucky Colonel. In her professional life, she writes, researches and shares local history with the public through programming, displays, articles, websites and blogs. Many of the projects she has been involved with have received local, state and national recognition.

Hillary has a special connection to the Little Britain Carriage House, as it is owned and operated by her cousins and she joins other family members in the operation of events held at this unique venue.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

