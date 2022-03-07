Magnified Giving’s Camp Give offers summer day camp for youth grades 5-9 to learn ‘philanthropy’















Summer is just around the corner, and that means that Magnified Giving’s Camp Give 2022 is too.

Camp Give is a fun and meaningful summer day-camp where youth in grades 5-9 engage in service and learn how they can give of their time, talent, and treasure to meet needs in their community.

At Camp Give, participants will take two field trips to local nonprofits to learn about the impact of philanthropy on their community. They’ll also participate in energetic service activities, like packing bags of food for youth in need, to experience giving first-hand! At the end of the week, campers will work together to choose one of the local nonprofits that they served to receive a grant that will help the organization continue making an impact in the community. Campers will also enjoy a number of special activities, like painting a meaningful art mural at Magnified Giving and a fun round of Putt-Putt golf.

Camp Give 2021 was a smashing success, with students engaging in STEM-focused service activities.

Magnified Giving partnered with Square1, a local nonprofit, whose mission is to uncover, educate, support, and inspire emerging entrepreneurs and leaders, to provide participants with a fun, engaging, impactful camp experience.

Magnified Giving recognizes how impactful philanthropic experiences are for students and strives to support and encourage the next generation to be a part of creating a brighter future for themselves, their communities, and the world. The benefits of giving on students’ emotional, academic, and social well-being are extensive.

Programs such as Camp Give provide students with the opportunity to work closely with one another and nonprofit executives. They are able to practice communicating their ideas, working together in teams, and learning how to understand and respect each other. Students who participate in giving are also more engaged in the classroom, more confident in their abilities to make an impact, and more likely to continue giving and volunteering for decades to come. (The Benefits of Giving)

Camp Give is a program that provides young people with a way to learn about philanthropy and also participate in a fun, interactive summer camp experience.

Executive Director of Magnified Giving, Kelly Collison, says, “At Camp Give, we empower kids to be their best, meet other young philanthropists and serve others, we are privileged to do so.”

Camp Give runs 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday.

The cost is $300 per week of camp. Campers select a nonprofit among those they served to receive $50 of their camp fee. Camper scholarships are available, contact Alison Kaufman, Director of Programs at Magnified Giving, at alison@magnifiedgiving.org for more information.

Camp Give is offering 3 camp sessions in summer 2022.

The 5th-7th grade camps are being offered the weeks of June 13th-17th and June 20-24. 8th and 9th grade camp dates are July 25th-29th. Any 5th-7th grader who attends both weeks of camp (June 13-17 and June 20-24) will receive a $50 discount ($550 for both weeks)

Camp Give will be located at the Magnified Giving Youth Philanthropy Center, 9940 Reading Road, Evendale.

For more information and to register for Camp Give, visit https://magnifiedgiving.org/updates/camp22.

Magnified Giving is a 501(C)3 educational organization based in Evendale with partner schools in greater Cincinnati, central Ohio, northeast Ohio, and Northern Kentucky. Our mission is to educate, inspire, and engage students in philanthropy, and to touch the hearts and minds of teens, lighten the concerns of others, and magnify the impact of philanthropy.