













By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter

Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, had his first court appearance Wednesday morning after being arrested Monday for the Feb. 22 shooting death of former Northern Kentucky prosecutor Jordan Morgan.

Appearing remotely before Madison District Judge Charles Hardin from the Madison County Detention Center, the judge told Gilday that he was charged with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder.

The judge said he has entered a not guilty plea for Gilday and set a preliminary hearing for him at 9:30 a.m. March 9. Gilday is being held without bond.

Gilday, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, told the judge that he was not able to hire his own attorney, had no monthly income, and owned no real estate.

The judge appointed a state public advocate to represent him and told him he would allow the public advocate to step aside if Gilday gets private counsel.

Gilday’s first court appearance lasted a little over one minute.

Gilday was found early Monday morning walking along Barnes Mill Road in Madison County.

He was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Morgan at the home of her father, former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, R-Richmond.

Police say that Gilday forced his way into the home valued on the auction block at $6.5 million about 4 a.m. Feb. 22, armed with a rifle and shot Jordan Morgan, 32, while she was in bed. She had been an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties from July 1, 2027, to July 21, 2015.

After killing the young woman, police said, Gilday confronted the homeowner, and gunshots were exchanged. The former lawmaker has indicated that his wife also was shot.

Police said Gilday was wearing camouflaged or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and light-colored facemask.

His mother, Katie Gilday, said on Facebook that her son was “distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent” and that he had talked about building a bunker.

The Lexington Herald-Leader profiled the Morgan house last year, noting that it contained a large bunker. It had been on the market and marketing materials also made mention of the well-fortified bunker.

State police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.