Live racing but no fans at Turfway Park as it gears up for a Sept. 1st opening; wager off-track or online















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Wanna bet?

Not at Turfway Park.

At least not yet.

Turfway Park is under construction and gearing up for its September 1st opening.

And in a most unusual set-up, live racing is being conducted every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 p.m.

With no fans.

This could be a first – a racetrack with live racing – and no fans.

“I’m not aware of anyone else doing this,” said Chip Bach, the 59-year-old General Manager who has been running the show at the Florence oval since 2012 – and has worked at Turfway since 1999.

“It’s an intimate way to race,” Back says, “but somewhat depressing since the fans can’t enjoy it.”

And Chip Bach — the native of Versailles, who graduated Eastern Kentucky University — says the race-fans are chomping on the proverbial bit for the opening.

“We’ll get daily calls asking for the opening,” he said, “and it’s pretty common to see traffic stalled on Turfway watching our construction.”

That construction is close to a $150-million project that will feature gaming, simulcasting and dining.

“We spent close to $20 million on new racing dorms,” Bach said, “and about another $5 million, last year, on the Tapeta track – which is synthetic.”

For now, wagering is done off-track, on-line and in Newport at Turfway’s “little sister” – another Churchill Downs family member – Newport Racing and Gaming at 1723 Monmouth Street.

And with the piles of dirt at Turfway, Chip Back usually spends most of his days at the Newport facility.

Bets can be placed in Newport for the live racing at Turfway which continues through April 2nd – highlighted by the $600,000 Jeff Ruby Stakes – a true Kentucky Derby Prep race.

“As a Derby Prep,” Back proudly says, “The Jeff Ruby winner is worth 120 points. The points are the qualifier for horses to race the first Saturday in May at Chuchill Downs in Louisville.

When Turfway does pull the curtain on September 1st, live racing will have to wait until late November.

“We have 72 racing dates this year,” Bach says, “from late November to the first week in April. We surrendered the former Fall dates to Churchill Downs. They do pretty good that time of year.”

Previously, Turfway would race from early September through the first week of October.

Bach says dining space will be available come September, along with banquet space for concerts and group events, when we’re not conducting live racing.

And he adds Turfway will offer free admission and free parking when it opens – and once it opens it will offer the largest simulcast area in the Commonwealth and offer race purses higher than in the past.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has mentioned that horse racing is a big piece of the Commonwealth’s economy. The industry brings in $3.4 billion each year on its own, the governor has said.

That’s why, he said, it is critical to keep investing in its infrastructure.

“Horse racing, it is a major draw contributing to Kentucky’s $8.9 billion tourism industry,” the Governor has been quoted as saying in the past. “It is clear to see that the horse racing industry is essential. It is indispensable. It is a major part of our economy, and we have to always treat it as such.”

In fact, since the Turfway Park $150-million project, the governor has been quoted as saying it has brought more than 2,400 jobs to the area in the past few months.

“We have seen so much growth and so much development and much positive energy in our community,” Florence Mayor Diane Whalen has been quoted as saying. “This is a diamond in the rough and we are very appreciative for Churchill Downs for polishing that diamond for Florence and Boone County.”

Turfway opened August 27, 1959 as Latonia Race Course. It was the first facility to offer night thoroughbred racing in the Commonwealth – the original Latonia ran 1883-1939. Renamed in 1986, it has been owned by Churchill Downs, Inc. since October, 2019. It is the home of The Jeff Ruby Stakes and Bourbonette Oaks which will offer official qualifying points races for the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.