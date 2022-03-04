Live it up! Ohio River Paddlefest planning big 21st-year breakout on August 6; sign up now















Believe it or not, warmer weather/warmer rivers are coming — and Ohio River Paddlesfest is planning for a big 21st year breakout on August 6.

“We’re excited to invite paddlers to sign up for this hallmark community event,” said Miriam Wise, director of support and engagement for Adventure Crew, which produces Paddlefest. “With two distances to choose from, the event is accessible to paddlers of all skill levels.”

Participants can sign up for Paddlefest’s traditional 9-mile paddle or the 4.5-mile Paddlefest MINI, which was added in 2021.

Dreamed up by friends who wanted to paddle together, the first Ohio River Paddlefest took place in 2001 with 275 paddlers. It has since grown to become the nation’s largest paddling celebration, attracting some 2,000 paddlers for a float down the Ohio River on the first Saturday in August. The paddle is bookended by a Friday night pre-party and post-paddle festival on Saturday.

Friday night’s pre-party, the Outdoors for All Expo, is free and open to the public.

A celebration of all things outdoors, it features exhibits and hands-on demos from local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts and environmentally minded organizations, plus live music, local beer and food trucks. Held at Schmidt Recreation Complex, the site of Saturday’s Paddlefest launch, the Expo runs from 4-9:30 p.m. August 5. Organizations interested in exhibiting can apply on the event website.



On Saturday, August 6, both paddling routes start at Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave. in Cincinnati’s East End. The 4.5-mile paddle finishes at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, while the 9-mile paddle continues to Gilday Recreation Complex, 3540 Southside Ave. in Riverside.

Participants can use their own boats, or they can rent a kayak or canoe with advance registration. (Rental boats are limited and sell out every year.) Those who travel to Gilday can enjoy the post-paddle Finish Line Festival with music, food trucks and local beer.

Registration for the paddle is now open.

Early bird pricing (available through April 30) for the 9-mile paddle is $50 for adults; $25 for youth (17 and under); the 4.5-mile paddle is $45 for adults; $20 for youth. Full pricing details are available on the Paddlefest website.



Paddlefest is organized by and benefits Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures.



“Funds raised through Paddlefest help us get more city teens outdoors for recreation activities, like paddling.” Wise said. “So not only is Paddlefest a great time, it lets participants support a great cause – sharing their love of nature with teens who might not otherwise have access.”



Those who want to do more for the Crew can become a Power Paddler and commit to raising at least $100 for Adventure Crew. To participate, paddlers will create a peer-to-peer fundraiser; share it with family and friends; and help raise funds. Power Paddlers are rewarded with exclusive swag for reaching fundraising tiers. Participants can sign up as a Power Paddler when they register.

