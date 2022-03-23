Legislature overrides Gov. Beshear’s two vetoes of revamp of unemployment benefits, ending state of emergency; now become law















Staff report

Gov. Andy Beshear lamented the override of his two vetoes, one on legislation that revamps rules for Kentucky’s laid-off workers and the other that ends the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency earlier than planned.

“Our faith and values should compel us to be compassionate and fair, but the veto overrides by the General Assembly were cruel and will kick struggling Kentuckians while they are down,” he said. “Legislators voted to take food off the tables of hungry children and seniors at a time when groceries cost too much. They also positioned Kentucky to be one of the least helpful states for Kentucky workers who lose a job or a career at no fault of their own. No hand up, just a kick in the gut. Public service should be about helping and not hurting those around you.”

Republican lawmakers on Monday overrode the Governor’s veto of a measure revamping rules for Kentucky’s laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The legislation increases work-requirements, ties length of time recipient get benefits to the unemployment rate, and cuts the benefit weeks by more than half.

Both measures now become state law.

The GOP-dominated legislature flexed its majority policymaking muscle as the 2022 session moves into its final days.

Lawmakers pushed through a measure to end Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency early. In vetoing the measure, Beshear warned it would cut off extra federal food assistance to struggling Kentuckians. The state of emergency was scheduled to end in mid-April.

“I would admit that this bill is largely a symbol,” Republican Sen. John Schickel said. “But it’s a very important symbol. The symbolism is we’re ready to move forward.”

The veto override of the unemployment bill came over objections from Democrats and some Eastern Kentucky Republicans. GOP critics of the bill said it would hurt their constituents struggling to find work in a region where many coalfield and manufacturing jobs have vanished. Supporters argued the measure improved the state’s workforce shortages as businesses struggle to fill jobs as COVID-19 cases recede.

“There are 100,000 vacant jobs in Kentucky right now — across all sectors,” Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said.

In his veto message, Beshear condemned the stricter jobless benefit standards as “callous,” warning that the measure would spur more population losses in rural regions with fewer job opportunities.

Democratic Sen. Robin Webb called the measure “an insult to rural Kentucky.” GOP Rep. John Blanton urged his colleagues to sustain the veto, saying the proposal’s new standards would hurt his Eastern Kentucky district.

Kentucky now offers up to 26 weeks of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. Under the bill, people would collect benefits for 12 to 24 weeks, with the length determined by an indexing formula based on unemployment trends. The bill would add five weeks of benefits for people enrolled in approved job training or certification programs.