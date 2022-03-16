KYTC to hold public meeting March 30 to review alternatives for KY 8 Licking River bridge project















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today announced that a public meeting will be held on March 30 as planning for improvements to the KY 8 Licking River Bridge Project continues.

A key objective of the meeting is to provide a timely update on project progress and to present proposed alternatives for public review and input. The meeting will be open house style, and visitors are invited to come at their convenience. The public will also have an opportunity to ask questions and leave comments with project team members who will be available to discuss the project and proposed alternatives.

“We’ve been working diligently to create strong alternatives for this project,” says Mike Bezold, Branch Manager for Project Development for KYTC District 6. “We’re excited for the public to have the opportunity to see this work and provide their input so that the project team can develop plans that meet the needs of the people who frequently travel this roadway and the residents who live around it.”

KY 8 Licking River Bridge Project

Public Meeting

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | 4 – 6 p.m.

Kenton County Government Center – Riedlin-Schott Room

1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011

The KY 8 Licking River Bridge is a vital multi-modal connection between Covington and Newport. Even with recent changes in daily commuting and travel patterns, this historic bridge carries a growing number of vehicles as well as a significant amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic. KYTC is currently studying various options for improving this aging structure that carries more than twice its intended daily capacity via 4th Street.

“The KY 8 Licking River Bridge connects people to businesses and communities. Our job is to ensure that they are able to travel through the area safely and efficiently,” said Bezold.

As part of the current stage of project development, the project team is:

• Updating the previously completed Planning Study (complete)

• Further examining existing conditions (complete)

• Defining the Purpose and Needs for the project (complete)

• Developing and evaluating project alternatives (in progress)

• Completing environmental studies according to federally-guided protocols (in progress)

• Conducting public outreach (in progress)

Once these tasks are complete, the project will move into the Design phase, where a set of comprehensive plans and detailed project cost estimates will be developed.

Additional public involvement opportunities will be held as the Project Development Process progresses.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet