Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe takes SEC Player of the Year honors, makes all-defensive team















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky junior Oscar Tshiebwe was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Tshiebwe also was named first-team All-SEC and closed out the regular season by leading the Wildcats in points (17.3) and rebounds (15.3). Tshiebwe is the only major conference player averaging at least 1.5 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game. He also was named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

He was joined on the first team by JD Notae (Arkansas), Jaylin Williams (Arkansas), Walker Kessler (Auburn), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Tari Eason (LSU), Iverson Molinar (Mississippi State), Santiago Vescovi (Tennessee) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt).

Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler was named second-team All-SEC for the second year in a row. He was named to the second team while at Georgia last season. Wheeler is averaging 6.9 assist per game going into the postseason.

Guard TyTy Washington joined Wheeler on the league’s second team and also was named to the All-Freshman squad.

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl was named Coach of the Year.