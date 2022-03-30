Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe ‘grateful for everything’ after being named NABC Player of the Year















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Tdoay

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was named the best player in college basketball Tuesday.

The junior forward was named National Association of Basketball Coaches National Player of the Year, becoming the first player in program and Southeastern Conference history to win the prestigious award.

“First of all, I want to thank God for everything that he has done for me and my family,” said Tshiebwe, who also claimed the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year honor. “I want to also thank my coaches, the UK staff and most importantly my teammates for helping me to get to where I am today. I also want to thank the Big Blue Nation for your support. I’m very grateful for everything. God bless.”

Tshiebwe averaged a double-double with 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game. It’s the first time a player has averaged at least 15 points and 15 rebounds since Lewis Lloyd (Drake) and Larry Smith (Alcorn State) accomplished the rare feat during the 1979-80 season.

“The things that he’s done haven’t been done for 50 years,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Let me say this again, the things that he’s done haven’t been done for 50 years. He plays his heart out and finds ways to impact every game. I’m proud of him, and it’s not only on the court. He’s so thankful and faith-based and he’s a joy to coach.”

Tshiebwe collected at least 10 rebounds in 32 of 34 games and finished the season with 21 straight games with double-figure rebounds, breaking a record of 12 straight compiled by Dan Issel during the 1967-68 season.

Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.