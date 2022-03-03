State Capitol dome is lit blue, Governor’s Mansion lit yellow to show support for the people of Ukraine















Gov. Andy Beshear ordered the dome of the Kentucky State Capitol to be lit blue and the front of the Governor’s Mansion yellow as a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

“This should be a time of unity for all those who champion democracy and the rule of law,” Beshear said. “Russia’s unprovoked and escalating military attack on Ukraine is a reminder that freedom and self-determination should never be taken for granted by any of us. Britainy and I invite Kentuckians to join us in showing support for the people of Ukraine and praying for peace.”

Pastor Yaroslav “Jerry” Boyechko, who leads the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County said, “Our local Ukrainian community and I fully support all actions and events that support Ukraine during this horrific time of war inflicted upon it by Russia. We always pray for our country, the United States of America, the national government and the local government of Kentucky. Our sincerest thanks and appreciation for the American people and the Kentucky governor standing in support of and praying for Ukraine. We believe God Almighty can stop this war.”

Since Russia’s hostile invasion, more than half a million refugees have fled Ukraine as Russian troops push farther into the country and use increasingly deadly tactics.

Last week, Gov. Beshear asked for unity and said, “It’s time for America to be united, every single one of us, against this external threat. We’re tough enough, we’ve proven it the last couple years. We can take on whatever is out there, but we must be resolute, and now is the time for patriotism.”

The Governor’s Mansion and Capitol dome were lit green in March 2020 to commemorate the commonwealth’s losses to COVID-19. While the mansion has occasionally been lit with other colors to recognize causes such as overdose awareness and cancer awareness, the dome of the Capitol has not changed throughout the course of the pandemic until now.

Both the Capitol and the mansion are expected to return to the green color Thursday night.