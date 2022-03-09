Kentucky Arts Council to host virtual Arts Day(s) celebration March 16-18; registration now open















The Kentucky Arts Council will host its second online celebration of the commonwealth’s arts community during Arts Day(s) in Kentucky, March 16-18. Arts Day(s) will give artists, teachers, organizations, arts stakeholders and other friends of the arts ample opportunities to celebrate creativity across Kentucky and network with state, regional and national counterparts.

Arts Day(s) will also feature a public video project on Facebook celebrating the arts and artists in the Commonwealth and thanking the Kentucky General Assembly for their continued support of the arts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

The schedule includes:

• A panel discussion with artists in the Our Kentucky Home Exhibit, featuring Hispanic/Latin American visual artists living in Kentucky • A performance showcase of Kentucky Teaching Artists • A workshop that will help arts stakeholders build strong advocacy messages • A panel discussion with performing arts groups who sought new solutions to challenges that threatened their viability during the pandemic • A discussion about the future of the Ice House Gallery and the western Kentucky arts community in aftermath of the December 2021 tornado • A discussion about the African American Museum in Bowling Green that is forging ahead to preserve artifacts damaged during the December 2021 tornado, and a fire shortly after • An opportunity to learn about funding opportunities from the Kentucky Arts Council, South Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts

Additionally, the arts council will conduct facilitated “talk back” sessions on Friday, March 18, to collect feedback about the needs of the arts, artists and communities across the state for its new strategic plan.

To register for the event, visit the Arts Council’s online event page.

Kentucky Arts Council