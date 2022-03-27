Kenton County Public Works annual Spring clean-up is April 29, 30 — two locations for drop-offs















Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Spring Clean-Up on April 29 and 30 at the following locations:

• Public Works Campus – 420 Independence Station Road, Independence, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. daily. Tires & appliances only accepted at this location.



• Piner Elementary – 2845 Piner Ridge Road, Morning View. 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. on April 29 and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on April 30.

Clean-ups are intended for Kenton County residents only.

Please bring proof of residency such as a driver’s license with current address or a current trash bill.

No businesses, including side junk/construction removal, are permitted. Kenton County Public Works has the right to refuse any and all items transported to this event for disposal.

Please cover open loads with tarp and strap down loose items, to prevent litter. Participants must unload items.

Contact Melissa.Grandstaff@KentonCounty.org for questions or call 859.3932.1919