Keeping an art form alive: Quilters Day Out event invites you in to celebration of rich Kentucky tradition

Quilters Day Out is fast approaching — and you won’t want to miss this day of celebration of the rich tradition of quilt-making in Kentucky.

The event is open to the public at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Erst Road, Burlington, on Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Enjoy quilting demonstrations, vendors, creative demonstrations — and the company of featured quilter Diane Livezey who will display q quilt of over 6,000 pieces.

The Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society first observed this special day in 1989 and in 1991 the National Quilting Association took it to a national level.

Karen Evans, president of the Stringtown Quilters Guild, says the group has more than 100 members who have given over 1000 quilts to charity groups across the area over the years.

“We work to keep the art of quilting alive and well,” she says.

Founded in 1988, the Stringtown Quilters Guild began with 27 charter members and met at the Florence Christian Church. Naming the Guild for the original name for Florence, the group’s purpose was to exchange ideas and to share interests in quilts and quilting while offering instruction and education in quilt making.

Although the Guild has changed homes several times, they continue with their vision by offering a wide variety of programs and quilting opportunities. They have hosted local, national, and international quilters, authors, and teachers, many of whom have held workshops to enrich and inspire the members. Challenges and projects allow for fun and learning experiences.

Their first Christmas Block Challenge, started in 1991, is a favorite as well as Mystery Quilts, Round Robins, and others. In 1998 members created a quilt for the Boone County Bicentennial which currently hangs in the Administration Building in Burlington. They even published a cookbook in 2014. The first quilting retreat was in 1999 and the getaways continue.

The Guild takes on a number of Community Projects which were begun in 1995 when quilts were made and donated to the Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home in Ft. Mitchell. Each year one or more worthy groups are chosen and the members contribute their skills and time to create quilts, totes, pillowcases and pillows, and other items. Some highlights include quilts for the Boone County Police cruisers, Women’s Crisis Center, St. Elizabeth NICU, CareNet Services, Salvation Army dolls, Ronald McDonald House, and Brighton Women’s Recovery Center — and more.

Photos from a weekend quilt retreat, where 26 members quilted for 2 1/2 days. Many of these quilts will be on display at Quilters Day Out: