Join in for Happy Meowr with Chuck Patton at Purrfect Day Cafe — to celebrate its 1000th adoption















Purrfect Day Cafe is having a purrfectly wonderful celebration on Wednesday as Purrprietor Chuck Patton and his team will celebrate their 1000th adoption.

Join in as Shelly Koch agrees to provide a furrever home to an adorable kitten on Wednesday, and the celebration that follows 2-5 p.m. as Purrfect Day Cafe is one of the leading adoption cat cafes in the country.

The goal is to spread the word about the lifesaving partnership between Purrfect Day Café, the Kenton County Animal Services, Paws Rescue, and Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. The impact of this partnership on homeless cats and kittens has been both humbling and astounding, says Patton, emphasizing that “this partnership is truly saving lives, especially considering the negative impact COVID has made on county shelters.”

When “Purrprietor” Chuck Patton opened Northern Kentucky’s first cat café on November 13, 2020, he was optimistic about how much of a pawsitive impact the cafe could make on rescue kitties in need of a home. His optimism has paid off.

“We set our sights high on the potential impact we could make in the Tri-State area but we had no idea that the numbers of adopters would be up so much. COVID shut us down and altered our business in every way but thanks to the animal supporters in our community the adoptions just kept on coming.” said Patton.

“Thanks to the sacrifice of our amazing team and our three tri-state shelter partners, we were able to work through the obstacles and find homes for 1000 furrever friends.”

Located at 25 West 8th street in Covington the café provides cat adoptions six days a week along with coffees, cocktails, pastries, and snacks.

It has become a “must-see” destination, not only for local animal lovers but visitors from across the country.

To mark the 1000th adoption, the café will host a community Happy Meowr with balloons and drink specials.

Come meet the lucky kitten adopter, Shelly Koch — and her kitten, too, of course.

Purrfect Day Café is the best place in town to mix and mingle with the Tri-States most eligible adoptees, all while sipping your favorite coffee or cocktail. Most visitors cone to snuggle and socialize but many times fluffy friends find their furrever home.

See the NKyTribune’s story about Purrfect Day Cafe and Puurprietor Chuck Patton