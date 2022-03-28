Horizon Community Funds, Children’s Advocacy Center team up to provide donor opportunities















Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center (NKYCAC) has opened a nonprofit fund with Horizon Community Funds. This partnership will provide an additional way for donors to give to NKYCAC.

NKYCAC serves Northern Kentucky children under the age of 18 who are alleged victims at risk of child sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, human trafficking or children who have witnessed violent crimes. NKYCAC works with law enforcement, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, prosecutors and mental health and medical communities to facilitate a comprehensive approach to child abuse cases. NKYCAC provides critical services to children and families that include forensic interviews, mental health treatment, medical evaluations and family advocacy.

“Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center serves youth facing very difficult matters with compassion and a thorough understanding of how to best provide support,” said Nancy Grayson, President of Horizon Community Funds. “I am looking forward to seeing the additional help this fund will provide Northern Kentucky’s children. Please join us in supporting this important organization.”

“Northern Kentucky has always been a wonderful place to live, work and raise family and now, with Horizon Community Funds and its tremendous resource for nonprofits, life is even more promising for all of us,” stated Candyse Jeffries, chair of NKYCAC’S Board of Directors. “We are proud to align ourselves with this great foundation and are excited to build relationships with donors who share our passion and mission of the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center. We look forward to greater opportunities to create a community where children are safe from child abuse and neglect and families are strong.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

