Horizon Community Funds, ArtsWave collaborate on new fund to deepen support for arts in NKY















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and ArtsWave, the region’s engine for the arts, have partnered to establish a new nonprofit fund. This collaboration aims to deepen support for the arts in Northern Kentucky communities by leveraging the existing relationships and donor base of Horizon Community Funds.

ArtsWave has supported dozens of Northern Kentucky arts organizations over the years. Some of the organizations include A Mindful Moment (The Well), Behringer-Crawford Museum, Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington, Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, Covington Partners, Inc., Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, NKU Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services, Pones Inc., The Carnegie and The Catalytic Fund of Northern Kentucky.

“ArtsWave is one of the main driving forces behind the significant role arts play in our community,” said Nancy Grayson, President of Horizon Community Funds. “They promote the importance of the arts and are funding some incredible work. This fund provides a new way for donors to contribute to ArtsWave and the projects they support in Northern Kentucky.”

The partnership between Horizon Community Funds and ArtsWave comes at a perfect time – during the period of the year when ArtsWave is actively fundraising through its annual campaign. As the largest community campaign in the nation and a critical source of funding for the arts throughout the 16-county region that makes up Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, ArtsWave president & CEO Alecia Kintner is “pleased that donors of Horizon Community Funds will now have the option to support Northern Kentucky arts through the ArtsWave-Horizon Community Funds partnership.

“It takes tens of thousands of donors to support the arts, and community partnerships like this one are essential. Since the beginning of the pandemic, arts organizations locally have amassed losses that top $140 million, and donors to the arts through this new partnership will be fueling Northern Kentucky’s rebound.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift that provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fundholders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

