Guys with Ties works with third-grade boys at Ninth District in Covington on dressing for success















Third-grade boys at Ninth District Elementary School in the Covington Independent Public School district were given shirts and ties this week as part of the Guys with Ties program, teaching them the skills to be successful in society.

“I feel all grown up,” said one student as he proudly stood up straight sporting his new white shirt and black tie.

Devin Jordan, coordinator of the national program, presented the boys with their shirts and ties.

Together the group worked on the first of eight lessons – how to properly give a handshake.

Other lessons include how to tie a tie, the importance of first impressions, dining etiquette, showing respect to elderly/females, community service, the importance of saying “Thank you,” introducing yourself, and goal setting.

Doug Fruchtenicht will oversee the program at Ninth District.

“Our plan is to implement the curriculum with fidelity and to, at least anecdotally, compare before and after behavioral and academic performance of participating students,” he said.

The goal of the Guys with Ties program is to grow young boys into gentlemen. Jordan believes this program will set students up to be successful in whatever career path they choose.

The group’s motto is “Look good, feel good, do good.

As they work through the lessons, the boys will wear their shirts and ties to school on select days.

Jordan says when students are dressed for success, they have improved confidence while at school. Being a part of a group also gives the students a purpose and accountability for their actions.

Covington Independent Public Schools