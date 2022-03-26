Greg Rouse started collecting baseball cards as a kid, shares passion at new Hit Seekers in Ft. Mitchell















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Greg Rouse was one of the very lucky ones.

His mama didn’t pitch his collection of baseball cards as a kid.

“I’ve been collecting baseball cards since around 1971,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “I’ve been on top of it for close to 50 years.”

But it took the pandemic for Rouse to make a major decision with his card collecting.

“We were doing some on-line trading and breaking back then,” says the co-founder of Braxton Brewing in Covington. “I made my decision, and I thought we’d be pretty good at it.”

And from the early returns, his Hit Seekers Sports Cards in Ft. Mitchell was – and is – a pretty good decision.

“We chose Ft. Mitchell,” he said, “because it’s close to Cincinnati; not as far south as Florence, and, of course, connected to one of our breweries.”

A Braxton Brewery is also located in Ft. Mitchell Plaza.

The 57-year-old Rouse, a native of Cincinnati’s West Side, said Hit Seekers isn’t only for the baseball fan.

“We bought an existing card shop – Planet Collectables in Florence,” he said, “and we have Star Wars cards, Pokémon cards, WWE cards, golf cards. We’re also looking into some TCG stuff as well.”

“I’d like to make the inventory broader, and more appealing,” he added.

Rouse just wants to share his love for card collecting, and as he puts it, “I just want to spread a message – baseball cards are cool again.”

So is Hit Seekers.

The new “Card Palace” has a scoreboard – a replica of Boston’s Fenway Park – which enables patrons to see upcoming card releases – and it also features, yes, beverages.

Rouse is quick to remind that one of his sons created that scoreboard.

And don’t forget the Live Stream Team.

“We have a team of four or five people, working about 12 hours-a-day,” he said. “Their job, to let the public know about the Hit Seekers experience on their phone app.”

Rouse believes it’s the only system of its kind available in the tri-state.

“We certainly think we have a tremendous opportunity here,” he said. “We’re built for fun, and a place to unwind and relax.”

Rouse also has the perfect baseball pleasure – his Braxton Beer.

What better combination – yes beer is served on tap at Hit Seekers.

And the biggest question posed to Rouse – what is an easier sell – beer or baseball cards?

“Baseball cards, without a doubt,” he quickly snapped, “not even close. It’s easier, and more enjoyable. Selling cards is easier than selling beer.”

He probably wouldn’t even be pitching baseball cards today if his mom, well, had pitched his, years ago.

Hit Seekers is open Tuesday through Friday, 11-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11-5 p.m. and closed Monday.

It’s located at 2501 Dixie Highway, Suite 2, Ft. Mitchell.