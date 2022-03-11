Governor signs four new laws, including Santoro’s car tax relief; supports federal gas tax suspension















Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation on Thursday that recently passed by the General Assembly.

House Bill 6, primarily sponsored by Rep. Sal Santoro of Union, codifies the Governor’s executive order signed Feb. 16, that provides vehicle property tax relief for Kentuckians by holding the tax rate at the 2021 level. Those who already paid their 2022 taxes will be issued a refund.

Senate Bill 30, sponsored by Sen. Brandon Storm of London, allows those renewing motor vehicle registrations to make a monthly donation to the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk’s Trust for Life and express their willingness to be an organ donor.

Senate Bill 38, co-sponsored by Sens. Julie Raque Adams of Louisville and Denise Harper Angel of Louisville, defines Class A and B felony incest as a violent offense, which requires offenders to serve longer sentences for committing this heinous crime.

Senate Bill 96, sponsored by Sen. Mike Wilson of Bowling Green, adds the Bowling Green police chief to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

Governor warns of severe weather this weekend

The Governor said more severe weather is expected this weekend. Rain is forecast for Central and East-Central Kentucky tomorrow night and right behind the rain will come a strong cold front that is going to cause temperatures to plummet rapidly and turn the rain to snow. Three to 6 inches of snow are possible Friday night and Saturday morning.

Higher snow accumulations are likely east of Interstate Highway 65, with the heaviest snow near and east of Interstate Highway 75.

Very cold temperatures are likely following the snow. The winter storm watch is for portions of Central and East-Central Kentucky, and a winter weather advisory may be needed in additional Kentucky counties. The Governor encouraged Kentucky families to take time to prepare and stay warm and safe.

Federal gas tax holiday

This week, Gov. Beshear joined other Governors to send a letter to leaders in Washington to let them know he supports federal legislation to address rising gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax until the end of the year. As Congress looks to relieve Americans of the financial stress caused by increased gas prices amid international crises and rising inflation, it is clear that legislative action is needed, the Governor said.

According to the American Automobile Association, the national average gas price in the United States is $4.17, up more than $1 from 2021. The Gas Prices Relief Act, as introduced in the U.S. House and Senate, would alleviate the consumer cost of rising gas prices while protecting the federal government’s capacity to make infrastructure investments. The legislation would help Kentuckians save at the pump, which translates into dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, child care, rent and more. And the legislation ensures the Highway Trust Fund stays solvent.