Governor notes steady decline in COVID numbers, moves to weekly reporting, cites 6.04% positivity

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that during the week ending March 6, there were 12,010 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and the 7-day test positivity rate was 6.04%.
Cases and the positivity rate have decreased compared with the prior week, ending February 27, when there were 13,305 new cases and the average test positivity rate was 9.01%.
“We’re seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 numbers,” said Gov. Beshear. “Some might worry that our cases are plateauing, but two weeks ago, we had President’s Day, so we believe that some of the cases that otherwise would have been in two weeks ago, ended up coming in last week. Our hope is that next week we will see an even larger decline.”
As Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced last week, the Commonwealth has aligned with the weekly data reporting of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC is expected to release data and a community-level map after the close of business every Thursday. On Fridays, the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) will update the state map on kycovid19.ky.gov. On the following Monday, KDPH will post weekly data reports on the website. The website will continue to maintain information about COVID-19 vaccination, monoclonal antibodies, and public health guidance documents.
“Folks, we are in a phase now with vaccines, with therapies, with abundant access to testing and with all the information we know about this disease, we can hopefully now take individual responsibility in a different way and enable people to have more flexibility in how they live their lives, while still supporting vulnerable individuals,” said Dr. Stack. “We’re also now in a stage where weekly reporting becomes much more sustainable and reliable in some ways, because the data sets are larger over time.”
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,887,805
Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,085,434
Today’s Positivity Rate: 6.04%
Current Hospitalizations: 652
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 148
Currently on Ventilators: 88
During the week ending March 6, 275 deaths were reported and for the week ending February 27, 196 deaths were reported in Kentucky.
The Governor added that every home in the country is now able to order four additional free at-home COVID-19 tests.
The rapid antigen at-home tests can be taken anywhere and provide results within 30 minutes. The tests will be sent through the U.S. Postal Service, and Kentuckians can order them by visiting covidtests.gov.