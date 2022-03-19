Gov. Beshear vetoes legislation that cuts number of weeks Kyians can claim unemployment benefits















Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed legislation that would cut the number of weeks Kentuckians can claim unemployment benefits, although supporters say it would strengthen the UI program.

House Bill 4, sponsored by Rep. Russell Weber, R-Shepherdsville, would reduce from 26 to 24 the total number of weeks someone could collect unemployment, but it could drop to as little as 12 based on the unemployment rate, although someone engaged in a training or certification program could receive an additional five weeks of benefits.

Sen. Wil Schroeder, R-Wilder, who presented the measure on the Senate floor, said, “tying the number of weeks to the jobless rate is currently done in nine states. It has helped to sustain and solidify the unemployment trust fund in those states. When the economy is good and unemployment is low, the number of weeks are lower. When the economy is in a more precarious situation, the number of weeks increase.”

It would also increase the number of companies that must be contacted from the current one per week, to five, at least three of which must consist of submitting an application or interviewing for a job.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Beshear took issue with using a statewide index to change the number of eligible weeks.

“The number of weeks you can get in eastern Kentucky is factored in with the most populated counties that have the lowest unemployment rates,” he stated. “What it’s going to do is lead to the further depopulation of parts of eastern and western Kentucky, where people are going to be forced to move, instead of giving those communities the time they need to get back up on their feet, after being knocked down by a changing economy?”

He also pointed out this will make more work to unemployment offices, which already don’t have enough workers, which was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The previous administration cut 90 individuals from the UI office, closed 31 regional offices, and we saw we didn’t have enough people or enough offices to process claims during the pandemic. This nearly doubles the work they have to do and doesn’t give additional funding to get it done.”

The changes will also mean it’s back to the drawing board for the IT system that the state was preparing to purchase that would have replaced the 1970s system used to process claims, according to the governor.

“This is callous,” he said. “It will show the world, sadly, that we as a state care less about those who have fallen on hard times than other states, and that makes us less competitive.