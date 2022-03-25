Good Scout Award luncheon draws 600 and raises $400,000 for scouting in SW Ohio and NKY















Sean Casey, the Cincinnati Reds player who is also known as “The Mayor,” was the guest speaker during the 2022 Good Scout Award Luncheon hosted by the Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

The event emcee was Eagle Scout John Morris Russell, Conductor of the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra.

One of Greater Cincinnati’s largest annual fundraising events, it raised more than $400,000 for scouting in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

More than 600 leaders from major companies in our community gathered at this annual event to celebrate the accomplishments of Dinsmore & Shohl, represented by George Vincent, Managing Partner & Chairman, and Charles Hertlein, Jr., retired partner, the recipients of the 2022 Good Scout Award.

Each year, the Good Scout Award is presented at this event to a business or individual who has made a lasting impact in our community over the years. Dinsmore & Shohl is a national law firm with a corporate location covering the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Striving for the highest levels of professionalism, skill, and accountability, they challenge themselves to be better attorneys and higher achievers for their clients. In the past year, Dinsmore has taken strategic steps to create a fully diverse and inclusive workplace, and have set actions in place to ignite change in our communities.

Good Scout Award Luncheon Guest Speaker, Sean Casey, continues to secure his place in history. Sean engaged the Good Scout Award Luncheon audience with inspirational stories from his past and how he overcame obstacles by putting in the effort to build his skills which led to his success. In 1999, the Reds first baseman batted .332, smacked 25 homers, drove in 99, scored 103 runs, had 197 hits, and doubled 42 times. He was a 6’4” left-handed hitting first baseman and the most popular player on the team. A 3-time National League All-Star during his Cincinnati Red tenure, Casey batted .302 with 130 home runs and 735 RBI in his career. He’s remembered for being a tremendous role model, and a genuinely friendly guy that always seemed to have time for everyone. Currently, he is a studio analyst on MLB Network, the President, and Founder of the Miracle League of the South Hills, and hosts a podcast called The Mayor’s Office which airs across all streaming platforms.