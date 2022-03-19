Fort Thomas Education Foundation has been on patrol this week — with surprise grants to teachers















The FTEF (Fort Thomas Education Foundation) conducted an annual fun tradition this week with its annual Grant Patrol, surprising some FTIS teachers with the news that their FTEF Grant request has been funded.

This year, the FTEF is celebrating a recording-giving year, funding nearly $120,000 in teacher grants, thanks to the generous donations from families and community partners.

Over the course of its 20 years history, the FTEF has funded nearly $1M in teacher grants for classroom materials and programs.

Included in the 19 grants awarded this year were:

Elementary Spanish Books

Video production software and updated video cameras for student-run programs

CNC lathe machine for our middle and high school manufacturing programs

Rock climbing wall for elementary gym classes

Robots for middle school STEM classes

Outdoor Classroom for expanded elementary science programs

“We are so proud to be able to represent our donor community in distributing an all-time record amount of grants this year towards meeting the requests of teachers in serving our students. It is an honor to be able to represent such a generous community as well as FTEF members who tirelessly match our schools’ needs to student initiatives and make our Ft. Thomas academic experience second to none,” said Dustin Buecker, FTEF Board President.

Kelly Booth, a World History teacher at Highlands High School, received a 5-year grant for the Holocaust & Humanity Center’s Unpacking History holocaust suitcases.

“I am both overwhelmed by, and deeply grateful for, the generosity of our community. Because of the work done by the FTEF, I will be able to continue our work with the Holocaust and Humanity Center at Union Terminal,” Booth said. “Connecting our students with the artifacts and narratives of the Holocaust refugees who resettled in the greater Cincinnati area is both an honor and a necessity. Passing on the stories of these courageous liberators, resistors, and survivors of the Holocaust is critical as we approach a time when students will no longer have access to the brave individuals that faced those atrocities. The individuals we will study overcame incredible odds and rebuilt their lives following unbelievable tragedy and their stories will be able to be shared with future generations of HHS students.”

The FTEF is a non-profit organization that is committed to enhancing educational excellence in Fort Thomas public schools.