Emily Wolff and Paul Weckman: Building a family and a restaurant legacy — and ‘Mama’s’ makes five















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Add one.

And make it five.

Yes, now there are five iconic restaurants Emily Wolff and husband Paul Weckman own and operate in Northern Kentucky.

In Mainstrasse Village, Covington to be exact.

“We opened Mama’s (621 Main Street) March 4th,” the 42-year-old Emily told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “Our first – Otto’s – will celebrate 19 years this March 23rd.”

What started as a love story has grown into a restaurant giant.

Emily and Paul met in front of their dorm during their first week at the University of Kentucky.

“It was strange, really,” Emily recalled, “Paul was studying agricultural economics and dabbed a bit in finance. I was concentrating on art.”

So how did this match evolve in food?

“Paul grew up in Lexington,” Emily was saying the other day behind the bar at Mama’s, “and he learned cooking while watching his mom prepare dishes that were atypical for her new Kentucky lifestyle.”

Paul’s mom was a transplanted New Yorker.

“I would go over Paul’s apartment,” Emily was saying, “and there’d be this beautiful meal. He made everything. I knew he could create amazing food.”

When Emily was set to graduate UK, she was pregnant with twins.

“It was finance or food,” she joked.

And the twins – and Otto’s was born.

“The Otto’s property on Main Street was up for sale,” she said. “It worked out wonderfully. We opened the restaurant, and lived above it.”

But why Otto’s?

Easy.

It was Emily’s father – one of four Otto’s in the family – who encouraged the couple to follow their dreams.

“There was great family support on both sides,” Emily said.

Frida opened twelve years after Otto’s — featuring Latin Street food, tequila, and region’s largest selection of mezcal.

In 2019, they opened Larry’s – Emily calls it a “Dive Bar” – and a year-later they opened the Standard.

The former gas station and garage had been owned and operated by the Ostendorf family since the 1930s.

And now Mama’s – serving high-quality Italian dishes.

As Emily Wolff puts it: “To grow a company, you need to have growth in employment. Our growth allows people to grow with us.”

Emily has her favorites on the Mama’s menu – they are Cacio E Pepe, Parmesan, Black Pepper; Spaghetti and Meatballs, Pork and Beef Meatballs, Red Sauce, Parmesan and Eggplant Parmesan, Mozzarella, Basil, Red Sauce.

The public has their own choices, claims Emily.

“The Snap Pea Salad, Whipped Ricotta, Radish, Mint and Pickled Shallot; Arancini, Green Pepper, Pistachio Romesco, Agnolotti, Pine Nuts, Lemon, Ricotta, Garlic Breadcrumbs and Salmon Piccata, Lemon Butter Caper Sauce, Fregula, Broccolini are the favorites for our clientele,” she said.

Mama’s is currently serving Tuesdays through Friday – 5-9 p.m.; Saturday 5-10 p.m. And Saturdays and Sundays pastries are served in the morning, until they’re gone.

“That’s usually around 1 p.m.,” Emily said.

Maybe it’s a coincidence – Emily Wolff and Paul Weckman have five restaurants – and five kids.

We’ll wait to see what’s next.