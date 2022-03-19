Duke Energy celebrates its employees on 7th annual National Gas Utility Workers’ Day















Duke Energy celebrated the 7th-annual Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day Friday to spotlight its natural gas workers role in serving more than 77 million customers across the nation in providing safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas service every day.

Around 441 Duke Energy Natural Gas and contract workers are responsible for the construction, operation, and maintenance of Duke Energy’s more than 7,500 miles of natural gas main lines, and 6,500 miles of natural gas service lines in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

Technicians are often first responders and on the front lines when natural gas emergencies occur. And, their work expanding and modernizing the natural gas delivery system will help meet the service needs of our customers and growing communities, while also providing the infrastructure needed to replace higher carbon fuels.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our workers’ enthusiasm and commitment to Duke Energy’s customers and to doing their jobs safely,” said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and chief operations officer at Duke Energy Natural Gas.

“For many of these men and women, helping our customers is more than just a job; it’s a calling,” Weisker said. “Whether it’s working into the evening to ensure someone has heat on a cold night or volunteering in the community where they live and work, Duke Energy’s employees continually go above and beyond to serve others and help keep communities safe.”

One of those workers is Robbie Stumpf, a Duke Energy natural gas supervisor from Alexandria.

In addition to serving customers as a natural gas utility worker, Stumpf is a 13-year member of the Army National Guard. Stumpf’s devotion to public service was on display this past December when he traveled to Dawson Springs to serve after devastating tornadoes tore through the region.

His dedication is just one example of the commitment to customers and communities shown by natural gas utility workers at Duke Energy and nationwide.

Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day, established by the American Public Gas Association in 2015, is intended to build public awareness about the hard work done by the employees of natural gas utilities and educate residents on the environmental, safety and cost benefits of using clean, reliable and affordable natural gas.

It is celebrated March 18 to commemorate the date of a 1937 incident in New London, Texas, that led to the widespread odorization of natural gas and an increased emphasis on safety.

For more information on Duke Energy Natural Gas visit https://www.duke-energy.com/energy-education/how-energy-works/delivering-natural-gas