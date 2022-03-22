Devou Good Foundation urges participation in KYTC public open house on KY 8 Licking River Bridge















The Devou Good Foundation, a nonprofit that works to cultivate vibrant and equitable neighborhoods, is urging participation in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s public open house on the KY 8 Licking River Bridge.

It will be held March 30 from 4-6 p.m. at the Kenton County Government Center’s Riedlin-Schott Room.

KYTC is inviting feedback to help inform decision-making throughout all phases of the bridge project, and the Devou Good Foundation believes the bridge should be designed with all travelers in mind.

The vital connection between Newport and Covington across the Licking River “should become the best example of promoting active transportation by welcoming people on wheels and foot in a safe, efficient, and friendly manner. We hope to get bicycles off the roadway and onto a wide multiuse path that connects to the street grid, Riverfront Commons, and the Licking River Greenway. A path that also encourages people to take in the views and socialize adding to the vibrancy of our region.”

The Foundation imagines an iconic, well-designed bridge that encourages bicycle and pedestrian activity while minimizing drive lanes based on data. Research says that would have health benefits, provide equity in transportation, improve neighborhood livability, boost the economy, and enhance our sustainability.

For more information, visit https://www.ky8bridge.org/ or see the NKyTribune’s story here.

DeVou Good Foundation is also offering the region’s first e-bike incentive program and the $500 rebates are still available to residents in the five NKY River Cities and ten zip codes in Cincinnati. Details about the rebate program is here: www.devougood.com/ebike-rebate.

