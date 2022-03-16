Deadline March 25 for Covington grants to small businesses for facade improvements, start-up rents















Small businesses in Covington have until Friday, March 25, to apply for the next round of City help in paying first-year rent or fixing up their exteriors.

The City’s Small Business Program represents tangible help – with tremendous return – that goes directly to protecting vulnerable new businesses and fixing up buildings.

“We love supporting Covington small businesses and are focused on making sure that businesses in all of our neighborhoods are applying so that we can impact the whole City with these amazing incentives,” said Sarah Allan, the City’s new Assistant Economic Development director.

The program offers up to $500 a month for first-year rent for 12 months, or a forgivable loan of up to $6,000 to match dollar-for-dollar investments in façade improvements to a commercial building, such as for paint, lighting, or windows.

With the deadline only weeks away, businesses should apply soon.

The City set aside $150,000 this fiscal year for the program and has $95,665 available to be awarded by June 30.

To apply

Businesses interested in applying for either the façade or rent assistance program should contact Sarah Allan at (859) 292-2144 or at Sarah.Allan@covingtonky.gov. Applications and guidelines for the programs can be found HERE.

Among the more than 100 projects in Covington helped by the program since its inception in 2017 are 35 businesses owned by minorities, women, and/or military veterans.

In 2021, the program received an award from the International Economic Development Council, the world’s largest council of development professionals.

