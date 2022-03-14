Covington Public Works now hiring seasonal workers for outdoor jobs; application available online















The City of Covington’s Public Works Department is hiring seasonal workers to tackle an array of primarily outdoors duties, including things like cutting grass and weeds, filling potholes, and painting over graffiti.

While temporary (most run about nine months), the positions help workers build a resume and accumulate experience – and in several cases, they’ve led to permanent positions with the City.

“Whenever we have permanent openings, we try to pull from the list of seasonals who’ve worked here before, because they know the work, the City, and how we do things,” said Chris Warneford, Covington’s Public Works Director.

Application and instructions are available online.

If you’re interested, don’t delay in applying, since officials are interviewing and hiring as applications come in. Warneford said Public Works’ budget allows for 22 seasonal workers, although a couple of people have already been hired or are in the process.

The positions in the Public Works Department will be spread across various divisions that maintain streets and sidewalks, parks, facilities, and public property.

Duties could include things like cutting grass, trimming weeds, pruning bushes and trees, removing litter, planting and watering trees, painting and repairing fences, cleaning out drainage ditches, sharpening tools, making minor equipment repairs, cleaning swimming pools, painting over graffiti and painting crosswalks on streets.

General Maintenance Supervisor Troy McCain, one of those who will be overseeing the workers, said it’s a perfect job for new high school graduates or others who don’t yet have a lot of work experience or a long resume.

While applicants must be 18 and have a driver’s license, “more than any particular skill or expertise, they just need a strong work ethic and the ability to take direction and work with others,” McCain said. “Come join our team.”

City of Covington