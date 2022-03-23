Covington commission deals with long-awaited streetscapes, flooding issues, lower liquor fee, more















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Flooding updates are ready to move forward, while streetscape project updates could wait a while longer.

In a longer-than-normal legislative Commission meeting Tuesday night, Commissioners heard several presentations, including one each regarding streetscape projects and flooding.

First, WSP USA Inc., updated the city on the Streetscape projects along Madison Avenue and Seventh Street. A year ago, they did something very similar.

And, after providing plans to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, project leaders waited for months before updates were handed down. Now, more updates have been made and those plans are again with the Cabinet.

It is uncertain how long the city will have to wait this time. Both projects will include:

• new sidewalks

• new curbing gutters

• new traffic signals

• new lighting

• pavement resurfacing

• moving the above ground utilities to below ground

Next steps for Madison Avenue are as follows:

• Finalize utility coordination with Lumen

• Incorporate final utility designs into streetscape plans

• Incorporate KYTC plan comments into final plans

• Resubmit final plans and specifications

• Receive final plan approvals from KYTC

• Advertise projects for bid

Next steps for the Seventh Street Project are as follows:

• Incorporate KYTC plan comments into final plans

• Submit final plans and specifications

• Receive final plan approvals from KYTC

• Advertise projects for bid

“That will make one year since we asked the Transportation Cabinet to review these plans then they get another bite at the apple and who knows how long that’s going to take,” Mayor Joseph U. Meyer said. “So, I mean, the probability is it’s not unreasonable to say we may go through this entire summer without even being able to put these things out for bid — and what impact is that having on our budgets? I assume that the cost of this is significantly higher today than it would have been a year or two ago.”

The flooding report

The news was a little rosier when it came to the flooding report, presented by VS Engineering.

In short, the firm found:

• That many property owners had experienced flooding problems for years.

• Residents voiced interest in backflow options, though had some had been reluctant with previously offered programs in the past.

• While some properties have other drainage issues that combine with sewer drain backflow, a significant community impact may be attained through a relatively simple infrastructure component.

By the Numbers, the firm found:

• 182 homes with basement flooding

• 113 homes with sewer backflow issues

• 12 homes with previous backflow valve installed through SD1 program

• 4 homes reported sewer backflow, but resolved previously

• 97 total homes that may specifically benefit from installation of a backflow valve to address basement flooding from sewer backflow

Next steps:

The city will now focus on encouraging backflow valve usage at no cost to the property owner.

• City to finalize backflow valve failure cleanup guarantee.

• City to meet with SD1 Board for policy adjustments in recognition of the city’s role.

• City to organize meetings with residents who have experienced basement flooding, likely preventable through use of BFV.

“What we’ve seen here is that there are only about 97 homes which is not very large number at all,” Meyer said. “So, we want to finish writing up our guarantee and have that ready, then we want to meet with the Sanitation District Board to make sure they are going to continue to fund this program as they’ve committed — they’ve committed up to $10,000 per black flow per address so that money is on the table. We need to make sure that they will accept our guarantee and relieve some of these other things and then once that is accomplished then we’re ready to go out to the community.”

Meyer said the city will set up a series of meetings with those affected.

“However many it takes,” he said. “Where we actually contact each of the 97 property owners and invite them to a meeting to come and talk and learn about it, in the hopes that we can convince them that it’s in their interest to accept this valve, accept these terms and conditions and work with us while we’re trying to get a more permanent solution.”

Parks and Rec Master Plan

Commissioners adopted a Parks and Recreation Master Plan, updated until June 2032.

Some of department’s new ideas include:

• Earth Day — teaches life skills topics like the importance of recycling and green space

• Covington Jack o’ Lantern Walk — illuminating the Licking River Trail with pumpkins

• Youth Soccer Program — for ages 5-7 (with a partnership with FC Cincinnati)

• Covington Basketball Club — combination of skills and drills, with structured games, as well as games of H.O.R.S.E. and P.I.G.

• Northern Kentucky Senior Games

• Senior Swim

• Men’s softball

Lower 2:30 a.m. liquor fee

Commissioners voted to approve an ordinance that would lower the 2:30 a.m. liquor license fee from $5,000 to $3,000. City staff are also using the opportunity to revise the ordinance to align the annual permit term with the ABC license renewal schedule, which is Dec. 1 to Nov. 30.

In February, Commissioner Ron Washington suggested lowering the 2:30 a.m. liquor license fee to help those with businesses that have been hurt because of COVID.

New hires

Commissioners approved new hires for:

• Erin Callery, administrative assistant to the Commission and Mayor

• Heather Justice, Section 8 Service Representative

Resignations

Commissioners approved resignations for:

• Trisha Block, Risk Manager

• Scott Owen, Code Enforcement Inspector

Next Meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a caucus meeting held at 6 p.m., April 5, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.