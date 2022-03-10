CovCath Chamber Choir to host sacred choral music concert at Basilica of the Assumption March 31















The Covington Catholic High School Chamber Choir will host the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers and the Northern Kentucky University Chamber Choir for an evening concert of sacred a cappella choral music at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington on Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 pm. Admission is free, and all are invited to attend.

The CovCath Chamber Choir has 22 members and performs a wide variety of musical styles. Along with their role singing for All-School Liturgies and other faith-based initiatives throughout the Diocese, the Chamber Choir has a long tradition of professional-level studio recordings. Over the last few years, this group has renewed an emphasis on live choral music performances, culminating in this concert alongside the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers and the Northern Kentucky University Chamber Choir.

CCH Music Director Andrew Miller studied with the University of Louisville’s Director of Choral Activities Dr. Kent Hatteberg when completing his Master’s degree at UofL.

“Dr. Hatteberg’s influence has had a profound effect on my formation as a teacher and musician,” Miller SaidThe opportunity to invite the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Singers, a 40-voiced ensemble that has gained international recognition for their excellence and musicality, is a terrific opportunity for our program and our area. To also share that collaboration with the NKU Chamber Choir, a 24-voiced, excellent vocal ensemble led by Ms. Katie Barton, adds further to what will be an extraordinary evening of sacred choral music.”

Each ensemble will sing a program of sacred choral music designed to fully explore the acoustic of the Cathedral. This space, the Mother Church of the Diocese of Covington, is a magnificent space to experience the nuance and vocal finesse that these talented choral groups will showcase.

