Commentary: Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling advocates passage of HB 609

Yet again, state government will receive millions in contributions from legal gambling in Kentucky.

Although there still is no publicly funded program in Kentucky to address the mental health and social consequences of disordered gambling, hope exists. Kentucky can join 40 other states and jurisdictions that sanction gambling by adopting a program to educate the public and provide treatment for addicted gamblers and their families.

House Bill 609, introduced by Representatives Adam Koenig and Al Gentry, is awaiting action in the Kentucky General Assembly. It establishes a Kentucky Problem Gambling Assistance Fund and specifies how the funds will be governed and used to minimize gambling problems and addictions and provide treatment for those who cannot control their gambling behavior. As explained by Rep. Koenig, the program will be paid for by investing $225 million of the money received by the state from the Poker Stars lawsuit settlement. He said at a committee meeting, this was a most appropriate use of those funds that came from a suit for illegal gambling activity.

The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KYCPG), a non-profit organization whose mission is to increase awareness of problem gambling, promote prevention and research, and advocate for the availability of treatment, urges passage of HB609. KYCPG does not oppose gambling. KYCPG will not profit from passage of HB609. KYCPG advocates for measures to address problem and addicted gambling, which is defined and classified in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition as an addictive behavior.

There is ample evidence from those 40 states and jurisdictions, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other nations, that confronting the pubic health issues associated with problem and addicted gambling is effective. They have established best-practice models that can be adopted in Kentucky to protect our citizens. These programs can help minimize the social costs of gambling that have been estimated as at least $9 million annually.

The costs of addicted gambling include domestic abuse, unemployment, bankruptcy and crime. The devastation on families is significant. The suicide rate — both contemplated and completed — of addicted gamblers is higher than any other addictive disorder.

Last year, the General Assembly amended the definition of pari-mutuel wagering to permit Historical Horse Racing across the Commonwealth. This year, legislation to legalize sports gambling is moving through the General Assembly. As a legal business in a capitalist economy, gambling must continue to expand to compete for the entertainment dollar. Two of the biggest risk factors for gambling addiction are accessibility and opportunity. Kentucky is increasing both.

Now is the time to pass HB609 to provide help for those who need it and emphasize responsible gambling behavior for all.

The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to increase awareness of problem gambling, promote prevention and research, and advocate for the availability of treatment. KYCPG is supported by memberships and donations. Corporate members include Churchill Downs, Ellis Park, Keeneland Race Course, Kentucky Downs, The Red Mile, Turfway Park, The Kentucky Lottery Corporation, IGT, KRM Wagering, Caesars Southern Indiana, Hollywood Casino Hotel, and Tropicana Casino. Mike Stone is executive director.