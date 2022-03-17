Campbell County’s Maura Eckerle wins first place in 2021 Jim Claypool Conservation Writing Contest















The Kentucky Division of Conservation, in partnership with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Farm Bureau, has announced the winners of the 2021 Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Contest.

“I want to congratulate each of these students for their winning entries that showed imagination and knowledge of Kentucky’s lakes, streams and rivers,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each student did a great job of transforming their knowledge into creative artwork and essays.”

This year’s theme, We All Need Water, helped students from across the state learn more about the importance of water in Kentucky.

“It is truly a highlight of our year to see all the art submissions and review all of the wonderful essay entries,” said Paulette Akers, Director of the Kentucky Division of Conservation. “I am happy we were able to continue the tradition of the Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing Competition during these uncertain years when so many other things have been affected. They always remind us of why we need to conserve our natural resources.”

The Conservation Writing Contest, introduced in 1944, is for students grades six through 12. This year, 11,800 students from 70 counties participated. The state and area winners are below:

State 1st Place – Maura Eckerle (Campbell County) (View her Essay)

State 2nd Place – Bryson Lee (Harlan County)

State 3rd Place – Jaicy Todd (Mercer County)

Area 1 Winner – Blake Travers (Livingston County)

Area 2 Winner – Jacob Rudy (Daviess County)

Area 3 Winner – Taylor Powell (Grayson County)

Area 4 Winner – W. Thomas Fox (Spencer County)

Area 5 Winner – Ronan Ketron (Kenton County)

Area 6 Winner – Olivia Moudy (Anderson County)

Area 7 Winner – Madelyn Miracle (Bell County)

Area 8 Winner – Jenny Hu (Pike County)

Area 9 Winner – Slone Smith (Knott County)

The Jim Claypool Art Contest, introduced in 1974, is for students in grades one through five. This year, 29,388 students from 80 counties participated. The state and area winners are below:

State 1st Place – Kynlie Dowell (Pendleton County)

State 2nd Place – Joslin Glasscock (Boyle County)

State 3rd Place – Ann Katherine Wright (Barren County)

Area 1 Winner – Mallie Owens (Ballard County)

Area 2 Winner – Neil Quisenberry (Daviess County)

Area 3 Winner – Bristol Butler (Hart County)

Area 4 Winner – Kana Kawasaki (Jefferson County)

Area 5 Winner – Marymichael Gasser (Harrison County)

Area 6 Winner – Jaxson Crain (Lincoln County)

Area 7 Winner – Bastien Butler (Taylor County)

Area 8 Winner – Kylee Reynolds (Johnson County)

Area 9 Winner – Adalyn Potter (Knott County)

The students will be recognized by their local conservation district. Their entries can be viewed at eec.ky.gov.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet