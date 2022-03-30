Campbell County local candidates as they will appear on the ballot for the May 17 primary

Campbell County candidates for local offices who will appear on the primary election ballot on May 17:
Property Valuation Administrator: Daniel K. Braun of Alexandria. (Republican).
County Judge-Executive: Steve Pendery of Fort Thomas and Anna Zinkhon of Camp Springs. (Both Republican).
County Attorney: Steven J. Franzen of Wilder. (Republican)
County Clerk: Jim Luersen of Cold Spring. (Republican)
Sheriff: Mike Jansen of Fort Thomas. (Republican)
Jailer: Noah Schoultheis of Highland Heights, William “Billy” Fuller of Alexandria and James A. Daly of California. (All Republican).
County Commissioner 1st: Dave Fischer of Fort Thomas, Brian D. Painter of Alexandria and Melissa Whalen of Fort Thomas. (Fischer and Painter are Republican, Whalen Democrat).
County Commissioner 2nd: Geoff Besecker of Alexandria. (Republican). Stephen Cunningham of Cold Spring withdrew from the race
County Commissioner 3rd: Tom Lampe of Fort Thomas (Republican) and Patti Michelle Platt of Bellevue (Democrat).
Coroner: Mark Schweitzer of Fort Thomas. (Republican).
County Surveyor: Ryan M. Hartig of Alexandria. (Republican).
Justice of Peace 1st: Frank Meyer of Fort Thomas. (Republican).
Constable 1st: Ken Warden of Fort Thomas. (Republican).
Justice of Peace 2nd: James J.W. Glahn of Alexandria (Republican) and Suzanne Sparks of Wilder (Democrat).
Constable 2nd: John P. Roth of Cold Spring and Barrett “BJ” Champagne of California. (Both Republican).
Justice of Peace 3rd: Michael Dutle of Newport (Democrat).
Constable 3rd: Jim Peluso of Newport (Democrat).
4th County School District: Barbara D. Weber of Alexandria
Bellevue Mayor: Charlie Cleve of Bellevue and Chasity Bothman of Bellevue
Bellevue City Council (Vote for six): Stephen Robert Guidugli of Bellevue, Ryan Salzman of Bellevue, Mike Almoslechner of Bellevue, Shauna M. Kruse of Bellevue, Sean Fisher of Bellevue, Terry Hatton of Belleuve, and Patrick Hogan of Bellevue.
Cold Spring Mayor: David “Angelo” Penque of Cold Spring.
Cold Spring City Council: Mark J. Majors of Cold Spring and Lisa Schmidt Cavanaugh of Cold Spring.
Dayton Mayor: Ben Baker of Dayton.
Dayton City Council (Vote for six): Joseph “Joe” Neary of Dayton, Jeff A. Volter of Dayton, Christina Kelly of Dayton, Beth Nyman of Dayton, Jessica L. Lovins of Dayton and Johnny Walker Wirick of Dayton.
Fort Thomas Mayor: Eric Haas of Fort Thomas.
Fort Thomas City Council (Vote for six): Lauren McIntosh of Fort Thomas, Jeff Bezold of Fort Thomas, Eric Strange of Fort Thomas, Benjamin Pendery of Fort Thomas, Andy Ellison of Fort Thomas, Kevin Duke of Fort Thomas, Christopher S. Kirkwood of Fort Thomas, Adam Blau of Fort Thomas, Jason Kilmer of Fort Thomas and Vickie Ellis of Fort Thomas.
Newport City Commissioner (Vote for four): Ed Davis of Newport, Steven Megerle of Newport, Rich Livingood of Newport, David Capella of Newport, John Anthony Santini of Newport, Gordon Henry of Newport, Beth Fennell of Newport, Julie Smith-Morrow of Newport, Ken Rechtin of Newport and Mike Radwanski of Newport.
Tomorrow: Kenton County local candidates on May 17 primary ballot