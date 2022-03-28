Calling ’23 high school senior vloggers (or would-be vloggers): Enter KHEAA’s contest to win scholarship















Kentucky Class of 2023 high school seniors are invited to enter a vlogging contest sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“This contest gives students a great opportunity to show other students that they’re not alone in going through the admissions and financial aid processes or in finalizing their postsecondary plans,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The winner can have a positive impact on their peers across the state.”

The high school student must attend a school that participates in the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program and plan to attend college in the fall of 2023.

One senior will be chosen to provide four vlogs for KHEAA between August 2022 and May 2023. The high school senior vlogs will tell about the winner’s experience with the college admissions and financial aid processes.

The winner will receive a $500 scholarship to a Kentucky college or university.

The contest begins on April 4 and ends May 15. For complete rules, visit kygoestocollege.com.

To enter, students must create an original video no more than 2 minutes long that introduces them and tells why they would be the best person to share their experiences. They must submit an entry form and submit their video no later than May 15.

Employees and the immediate family members of KHEAA and the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC) are not eligible.

