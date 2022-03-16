Calipari wants Cats to be a machine, display swagger as they set to kick off NCAA tournament campaign















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky coach John Calipari knows what it takes to be successful in the NCAA Tournament and likes his team’s chances going into the prestigious event that will determine this year’s national champion.

“My hope is we’ve been teaching them to be a machine,” he said. “So that you”re never up, never down, you just keep playing. … you got to have a little swagger going into this thing, you know, having that Kentucky uniform on. OK, let’s go, but the swagger is what’s in the uniform.”

The Wildcats (26-7) showed a dose of swagger in a 69-62 loss to Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. Kentucky battled back from a 14-point deficit despite shooting just 2-for-20 from long range. It was an outing in which Calipari shared in the blame, because he opted not to have a routine shootaround prior to the game.

“We fought, and it shows us now we can’t play that way in the tournament,” he said. “I’m happy we kind of got it out of our way.”

So are the players, including Jacob Toppin.

“We’ve got to understand that we need to respond in a positive way, when adversity does hit, stay together, stay mellow, stay connected and just be ready for the moment (when it) comes,” he said. “In that last game versus Tennessee, adversity hit, and we weren’t playing for each other, but we still ended up fighting. That’s what I like with this group. We’re not going to stop fighting until the clock hits zero so that shows a lot about us.”

A No. 2 seed in the East Region, Calipari’s squad opens as a big favorite against Saint Peter’s, which captured the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title after Iona, the regular-season champion was upset in the opening round. Saint Peter’s will be making its first appearance in the tournament since 2011 and a first-ever meeting against the Wildcats. The winner will take on either Murray State or San Francisco in the second round Saturday in Indianapolis.

Although heavily favored, Kentucky’s players aren’t looking past the 19-11 Peacocks.

“These teams are in the in the field for a reason,” Kentucky guard Kellan Grady said. “We’re playing quality opponents, regardless of their seed or whatever conference their in and you see it every year. Upsets happen every year (and) it’s what makes March Madness, so special. I think for us is we just have to focus on the task at hand and respect the opponent. I think that comes with us not looking ahead.”

Grady, a transfer from Davidson, has experience playing in the tournament, but many players on the roster, including Toppin, will be making their debut in the opener Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“This is the first tournament game for most of us, and I think we’re all excited. We’re focused on our first game and we’ll worry about the rest when it comes,” he said.

Gametracker: Kentucky vs. Saint Peter’s, Thursday, 7:10 p.m., CBS, UK Radio Network.

Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.