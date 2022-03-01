Broadlinc to roll out new wireless network in rural Boone County, using new technology















Broadlinc plans to roll out a new Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network in rural Northern Kentucky

Partnering with XtremeLTE, the project will enable Broadlinc to serve thousands of more homes where broadband internet is not available in rural Boone County and where their current service provider cannot meet their needs.



Broadlinc plans to use this network to enhance and upgrade new and existing Broadlinc customers who are served by their legacy FWA network, which used long-range Wi-Fi technology and had capacity limitations and RF interference.

The new network design uses Ericsson’s Massive-MIMO 4G-LTE/5G technology and operates on Priority Access Licenses (PAL’s) that Broadlinc acquired through the FCC’s CBRS auction in 2020 and will ensure less interference than ever before in FWA applications.

“We chose technology that is 5G ready. Add the Massive-MIMO features of Ericsson’s radios we’re deploying, and we have an exponential improvement in throughput and capacity over our current legacy networks. Compared to what we’ve deployed in the past, there is no comparison when it comes to the quality of the product, we’re providing using this technology,” commented VP of Operations, TJ Scott.

Rural counties and communities will be able to enjoy unthrottled, unlimited usage that far exceeds the minimum requirements of work from home, NTI schooling, and bandwidth-hungry services such streaming video and gaming. Broadlinc will bring these opportunities to more people in rural Kentucky than ever before.

“When looking at technology from a small business perspective, LTE can be very intimidating, which is why XtremeLTE was recommended for the job. They provide the experience and support to enable small FWA operators to deploy the same hardware and core used by cell carriers all over the world. They are all very knowledgeable and have a proven track record in our industry doing exactly what we needed them to do for us. When deploying our first LTE sites in Wayne County, XtremeLTE’s team held our hand and provided the support training and ownership of the process as if they were our own in-house team,” said Scott.

Julie McGowan, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales of Xtreme LTE commented, “We are very excited to be supporting Broadlinc’s rural Kentucky roll out for high-speed internet. The combination of Ericsson’s technology and XtremeLTE’s operator experience with a full turn-key solution aligns seamlessly for Broadlinc. Our goal is to provide the technology to eliminate the Digital Divide in Rural America today.”

Broadlinc is an Owen County-based provider of high-speed internet, cable TV, and phone services.

Residents can visit the website at www.Broadlinc.com and fill out the Check Availability Form. They can also complete the Contact Us form found on the website.