Brittney Burkholder named Supported Emplyment Specialist for The Point/ARC of Northern Kentucky















Brittney Burkholder has been named Supported Employment Specialist for The Point/Arc. And Brandon Releford – who made the announcement — couldn't be happier.

“We had over 40 applicants for this position,” said Releford who is the Executive Director of Education at The Point/Arc, “and Brittney displayed the exact background and experience we needed to move this program forward for the Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC).”

A native of Cincinnati, Burkholder said, “I get great satisfaction working with people with disabilities. It’s very fulfilling, and, on top of that, they are a wonderful group of people.”

As Supported Employment Specialist for The Point/Arc, Burkholder said she wants to get as many people integrated jobs as possible.

Here’s her plan.

“There’s two types,” she said, “customized and general supported employment.”

Burkholder uses a four-point system.

“I first get to know the client, really well,” she said, “then I write my plan; I discuss interest in a possible position and finally see if there is a good match with client and a job.”

The Point/Arc had a Supported Employment program several years ago, according to Releford.

“We’re bringing it back,” he said, “because it’s an integral part of our mission here at The Point/Arc.”

He also said Judi Gerding, President and Founder of The Point/Arc, wanted to see the program active again.

Burkholder attended the University of Akron and said she will get her referrals – and clients – from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Those referrals, she said, will usually be in the range of 16-to-60 years of age.

The Barberton (Ohio) High School graduate previously served as Employment Specialist for Redwood School in Ft. Mitchell. She was responsible for evaluating clients with a wide range of disabilities for appropriate options.

“I want to get as many people integrated into jobs as possible,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll have much trouble,” she added, “The Point/Arc is well known throughout the intellectual and developmental (I/DD) community. Their Peers Program is often talked about.”

So is Brittney Burkholder – at least according to Releford.

“She is well-known in the Commonwealth of Kentucky for her passion as well as for supportive employment. I am elated she’s here supporting our individuals,” he said.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.

More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

As for Brittney Burkholder, she said: “This job is the most empowering for people.”

