Briefs: Verst Logistics expanding, Hit Seekers opens, Geisen to ACCL board, law enforcement grads

Verst Logistics is opening a new distribution center in Hebron to support its continued and significant growth in omnichannel eCommerce fulfillment services.

The new facility boasts almost 400,000 square feet and is near four major shipping hubs.

This will be Verst’s second fulfillment site in Northern Kentucky and will come equipped with industry-leading technology, including Locus Robotics and an automated package sortation system.

The new location will bring about 250 new jobs to Northern Kentucky.

Hit Seekers grand opening today

Hit Seekers Sports Cards is a new home for Greater Cincinnati’s sports card enthusiasts and collectors. Founded by the father and son team of Greg and Jake Rouse, who are reinventing the sports card retail experience.

Hit Seekers is a modern sports card trading shop – centered around community. Sports fans are invited to stop in for its grand opening today, show off their own collections, socialize, grab a beer, rip open the latest hobby box and watch some online breaks.

It officially opens 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. today at 2501 Dixie Hwy Suite 2 in Fort Mitchell.

Hit Seekers aims to revitalize the sports/collecting community. Nowhere is there a “modern day” approach to sports card trading that allows people to relax together, hang out, and talk over a beer.

Geisen named to ACCL board

The American College of Construction Lawyers (ACCL) has elected Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Bill Geisen to its Board of Governors. He will serve a three-year term.

Geisen is a Member (Partner) of Stites & Harbison based in the firm’s Covington office. His practice focuses on construction law including dispute resolution, litigation and contract negotiation. He is a Fellow of the ACCL, Fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America and a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America.

Geisen is a frequent lecturer for the University of Kentucky College of Law, the Construction Lawyers Society of America, Construction Users Roundtable and other construction trade associations.

ACCL is an invitation-only association of construction law practitioners, professors and judges. Fellows in ACCL represent the top 1% of the construction bar in the U.S.

Criminal Justice training grads from NKY

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training graduated 31 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state, including the following officers from NKY:

Nicollette Brown, Covington Police Department

Ryan C. Brown, Covington Police Department

Nicholas A. Hancock, Covington Police Department

Trevor C. Jarvis, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Chaz O. Jordan, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Brannen K. McDonald, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Cody W. Monson, Covington Police Department

Justin D. Mosley, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Justin T. Parks, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Trent Webster, Covington Police Department

Paul W. Zavitz, Northern Kentucky University Police Department

The graduates of Class 524 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 week. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes, and tactical responses to crisis situations.