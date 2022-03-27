Briefs: BOSCH hosting walk-in interviews, MACKEY named to Inc. list, Quarles lauds bourbon tariffs end















BOSCH hosting walk-in interviews

The Robert BOSCH team is hosting walk-in interview hours every Tuesday and Thursday between 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Robert BOSCH plant in Florence.

Hiring Event Details​

Every Tuesday and Thursday​

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.​ Robert Bosch Automotive Steering, LLC.​

15 Spiral Drive​

Florence, KY 41042​

Robert BOSCH is actively recruiting for Assembly Operators, Maintenance Technicians, and Manufacturing Technicians. ​

Assembly Operators will receive a sign-on bonus of up to $4,000, depending on the shift. There are openings for all shifts. This position also offers a strong benefits package including health benefits, paid vacation, and more.

MACKEY named to Inc. magazine list

Inc. magazine named Bellevue company MACKEY as No. 89 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy’s most dynamic segment –i ts independent small businesses.

“It is such an honor to be included in this prestigious list of the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast,” said Mackey McNeill, CEO and Founder of MACKEY. “I am proud of our team and their commitment to helping our clients achieve their financial goals. It takes a great team and clients to earn this recognition.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Quarles applauds lifting of tariffs on bourbon

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is applauding an agreement reached this week between the United States and the United Kingdom that ends a 25 percent retaliatory tariff on Kentucky bourbon and American whiskey.

The tariffs were among those imposed in 2018 on some American products by the European Union (EU) in response to U.S. imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum from the EU. An agreement to lift the tariffs was reached in October 2021 between the EU and the U.S. However, the UK and the U.S. didn’t finalize their agreements to end the tariffs until this week. The tariffs are slated to end June 1.

Bourbon Industry impact:

• Kentucky is home to 95 percent of the global bourbon industry. Responsible for $9 billion in annual economic output, the bourbon industry in Kentucky creates as estimated 22,500 jobs with a $1.23 billion annual payroll.

• More than 75 percent of corn used by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association members comes from Kentucky farms.

• Prior to the tariffs Kentucky bourbon exports increased by 98 percent between 2010 and 2017.

• Tariffs imposed on U.S. spirits decreased exports of Kentucky Bourbon by 35 percent in 2020, with shipments to the European Union decreasing by nearly 50 percent, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.