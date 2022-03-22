Breeders’ Cup World Championships coming back to Keeneland in ’22, tickets on sale May 9















The Breeders’ Cup announced that tickets for the 2022 World Championships will go on sale to the public on Monday, May 9, at noon at BreedersCup.com/2022.

The best horses from around the world are set to return to historic Keeneland Race Course in Lexington on November 4 and 5 for the 39th annual running of the year-end championship meet.

This year will mark the third time the World Championships have been held in the Horse Capital of the World following the event’s first running at Keeneland in 2015 and subsequent return in 2020.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to Keeneland for the 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships,” said Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Drew Fleming.

“As the 2020 World Championships at Keeneland were held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we eagerly await the opportunity to return to Lexington in full force in support of local racing fans, businesses, and members of the Thoroughbred industry who are the backbone of our sport.”

Anticipation and demand for tickets are expected to be high.

Fans are encouraged to visit BreedersCup.com/2022 now to sign up to receive the latest ticket information and news.

As announced in September 2020, fans who purchased tickets to the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championship have the right to repurchase the same or similar seats as they had previously, and that process is currently underway.

Anyone who purchased Breeders’ Cup tickets in 2020 and has not yet received emails from the Breeders’ Cup Ticketing Department should call (859) 514-9428 or email Tickets@BreedersCup.com for assistance.

The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on November 4 and 5 will be televised live by NBC Sports Group.