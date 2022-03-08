Braxton Brewing Co. celebrates new Switch IPA, reveals redesigned headquarters in Covington















Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition and acclaim, announced the newest craft option to join its lineup of celebrated beers. Switch is a beer crafted with exceptional technique and without pretension to make IPA’s accessible and enjoyable for the average drinker.

Alongside Braxton’s Garage Beer, “the everyone’s, everywhere, everyday beer,” Switch is expected to be the brand’s standout IPA for year-round enjoyment. Consumers will be able to find Switch on tap in Braxton taprooms, online at Braxton.com and in Kroger stores throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Braxton also revealed its refreshed and redesigned headquarters where guests can enjoy the newly renovated Covington taproom, an experience that is more inclusive of the brewing process. The garage inside the taproom has been redesigned with guests in mind, increasing seating capacity, opening up the space, and putting what the company does best, front and center: brewing expertly crafted beer.

“Creating and releasing Switch is something we’ve looked forward to for a while. We can’t wait for the Braxton consumer to fall as much in love with our new everyday IPA as they have with our other beers,” says Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co.

There’s no better time to introduce this newest offering than by also inviting taproom guests to the reveal of our reconstructed taproom, he said.

Braxton has seen expansion across its taprooms and across its collection of celebrated craft beers. Braxton was also honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award and was named the fourth fastest-growing regional brewery from the Brewers Association.