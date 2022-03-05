Boone County Education Foundation to resume its Night at the Races event March 26















The Boone County Education Foundation will resume its Night at The Races event on March 26 at Triple Crown Country Club from 6-9 p.m.

The event has been held at Turfway Park which is currently under renovation.

There will be heavy appetizers, drinks for purchase, simulcast video racing, March Madness, a silent auction and more.

100% of the proceeds go to support students and teachers in the Boone County School District.

Funds will help sponsor Mini-Grants, Social-Emotional Programs, and other educational items that students or teachers need.

Support for this event can include becoming a key sponsor, attending the event, or donating to BCEF.

The cost is $50 per person. District employees can take advantage of a discount that includes one employee and one guest for $50.

Sign up here.