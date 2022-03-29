Boone County candidates for local offices, as they will appear on the ballot for the May 17 primary

Boone County Clerk Justin Crigler listed candidates for local offices this year. Primary elections will be held May 17 and the general election will be Nov. 8.
In a primary election, registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the general election.
Boone County
Judge-Executive: Gary W. Moore of Burlington, Emily Moore of Florence, Timothy D. Johnson of Walton. (All Republicans).
Jailer: Jason Maydak of Burlington. (Republican).
Sheriff: Michael A. Helmig of Hebron, (Republican).
Property Valuation Administrator: Jonathan L. Brown of Hebron and Jared Bethel of Walton. (Republican).
County Clerk: Justin Crigler of Hebron. (Republican).
County Attorney: Jordan Dallas Turner of Union. (Republican).
Commissioner District 1: Cathy Hudson Flaig of Hebron. (Republican).
Commissioner District 2: Charles E. Kenner of Union and Chet Thomas Hand of Walton. (Both Republican).
Commissioner District 3: Jesse Brewer of Florence. (Republican).
Constable-District 1: James Lanier Nelson III of Burlington and David C. Flaig of Hebron. (Both Republican).
Constable-District 2: Patrick Ryan Bailey of Union, Daniel E. Jones of Florence and Bill Price of Crittenden. (All Republican).Constable-District 3: David Ecklar of Florence. (Republican).
Coroner: Missy Rittinger of Union. (Republican).
County Surveyor: Gregory A. Larison of Walton. (Republican).
Magistrate District 2: Christopher Vaught-Hall of Union. (Republican).
Magistrate District 3: Julie Conley of Florence. (Republican).
Florence Mayor: Duane Froelicher and Julie Metzger Aubuchon. (Non-partisan).
Florence City Council: Jonathan W. Trimble, Mel Carroll, David A. Osborne, Gary Winn, Jenna Kemper, Lesley Chambers, J. Kelly Huff, Brian Scott Kinross, A. Page Tubesing-Beetem, Patricia Wingo, Aaron Gillum, and Jonathan Edward Sterling. (Non-partisan).
Union City Mayor: Eric Dulaney and Larry King Solomon (Non-partisan).
