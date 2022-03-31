Bircus closing 2nd round of crowdfunding with event featuring comedian, magician Howard Mincone















Today is the last chance to become an owner of Bircus Brewing Co. which is celebrating the close of its second round of Equity CrowdFunding with world renown Magician, Physical Comedian and Entertainer Howard Mincone.

The event will be held at the Bircus Brewing Co. & Historic Ludlow Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-25 and free for all investors. Available at https://bircus.com/ or at the door.

In 2016, Bircus Brewing Company became the first brewery to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission to crowdfund using the JOBS act of 2012. Bircus has partnered with Cincinnati Fintech Start-up Wunderfund to offer a second round with plans to expand its locations in Ludlow, Covington, and with the Tax Credits and Jobs Act of 2017, to expand operations in Ludlow’s Opportunity Zone.

Over the past 90 days, Bircus has raised 213% of its goal $107,875 from 129 new investors.

Bircus Brewing Co. is the region’s premiere brewery-circus-theatre destination. Take a physical comedian, a juggler, and a very personable entertainer, with what seems to be boundless energy, as well as an emcee with a lightning-fast wit, mix them all together and what do you have? The funny and talented Howard Mincone.

Mincone started in showbiz as a professional break-dancer in the early 80s. Strongly influenced by comic legends Harpo Marx, Jackie Gleason, Red Skelton, Dick Van Dyke and John Ritter. Howard’s performances combine movement, comic mime, stand-up comedy, and juggling. With his very unusual and hilarious performance, Howard has become one of the most popular entertainers for fairs, festivals, variety shows, corporations and special events across North America.

” I am looking forward to celebrating all our new co-owners and laugh with the talented Howard Mincone,” said Paul Hallinan Miller, Chief Goof-Officer of Bircus Brewing Co.

Bircus offers multiple levels of investment too with increasing benefits. For example, at the $500 level, Bircus is giving investors a 2022 season pass to every live event at the brewery, which includes live circus performances and live bands such as Dog House and The Bronson Arroyo Band. At the $2,000 level, they’ll even produce custom labeled cans, and if you’re one of the largest investors, they’ll provide space for a private party.

“The revitalization and renaissance of Main Street America is due to the opening of craft breweries like Bircus Brewing. Everywhere they pop up, they breathe life into old buildings, attract new visitors, and housing development. We’re excited to see Bircus thriving and expanding this year and to see how these areas grow,” says Marvin Abrinica, CEO of Wunderfund.