Beshear vetoes measure to end COVID-19 state of emergency, says it would cost state SNAP benefits















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced he is vetoing a measure passed by the General Assembly last week that would end the COVID-19 State of Emergency, which he says would cost the state millions of dollars in federal SNAP benefits.

In a veto message posted on social media, the governor explained his reasons for taking the action, saying Kentuckians are still struggling, despite fewer new cases of COVID and a declining infection rate.

“The impact on the supply chain has raised prices on just about everything, especially food,” he said. “That’s why the federal government has been providing to states that have a declaration of emergency extra SNAP benefits. This means about 540,000 Kentuckians who are struggling to put enough food on the table, would get about $100 extra per month, to ensure that they can afford the same amount of food in this pandemic than they could before.”

He said that means over a half-million seniors and children could go hungry on any given day, and a loss of $50 million in federal funding for the SNAP program during the month of April, instead of in May, which was in legislation passed earlier this year, and signed into law by the Governor.

“Unfortunately,” Beshear said, “our General Assembly, under Senate Joint Resolution 150, has tried to end our state of emergency for the COVID pandemic that would cut off all these extra benefits, and take food directly off the table of half a million Kentuckians who desperately need it.”

The governor also noted, there are zero statewide restrictions, and haven’t been any for six months. “All this resolution does is hurt these folks, by cutting off this extra food aid, while doing absolutely nothing else.”

In urging lawmakers not to override the veto, Beshear asked them a question, “Do you want our struggling seniors and kids to be able to afford enough food, as we navigate out of this pandemic? I certainly do.”

SJR 150 passed the Senate 28-8 and the House 75-20. Since it only takes 51 votes in the House and 20 in the Senate to override a gubernatorial veto. Those votes are expected soon.