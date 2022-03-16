Ben Dusing, under ‘suspension’ from law, has time on hands, heading to Poland to help Ukraine refugees















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Ben Dusing, a local attorney who has been “temporarily suspended” from the practice of law pending his response to the suspension, has decided to put his “time off” to productive use.

He’s headed to the Polish-Ukrainian border, the epicenter of one of the worst refugee crises in modern history, to help refugees fleeing the Soviet Union’s assault on Ukraine.

Dusing speaks Russian. He studied and lived abroad in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia, during his college and ‘gap’ years before enrolling in law school. A story in The Kentucky Post told of his appendectomy in 1995 at St. Peterburg’s Military Hospital No. 25. It was, Dusing says, “one of the scariest experiences of my life.”

He has traveled the world extensively since then, for fun, but today he feels called for a purpose. He says he has been pulled by the “courage and resiliency of the Ukrainian people,” especially by its leader and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Talk about a great example of ‘right place, right time’ for God-given leadership talent,” Dusing says. “The man has been a profile in courage and living proof than one person who finds the courage to dig in and stand up for what is right against all the odds can inspire others to do the same, and change the world.”

According to recent estimates by the United Nations, over 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn homeland have been amassed at Ukraine’s western borders, overwhelming the border crossing to Poland. Volunteers who have the time, ability, and will are needed to greet them there and help them find food, clothing, and (temporary) shelter.

“This is about very sincerely, and simply, caring about the least of my brothers and sisters right now and being in a position to help and sincerely wanting to sincerely help.”

He said he has time on his hands and can put it to good use.

Dusing has promised his kids and loved ones he won’t go near the war zone. And he has told his Facebook followers all about it — and has solicited donations of bedsheets and other small things he can take along to help the refugees.

He consulted his college friends from Georgetown University in D.C. who have helped him plan his trip and he has been connected to an extensive network to help him with on-the-ground logistics.

It will be an adventure of the best kind.

He departs later this week and plans to make his way to one of the border crossings currently overflowing with Ukrainian refugees, find someone giving orders, and volunteer his time, language skills, and talent.





His law practice is on hold for the moment, as he prepares to submit his response to his “temporary suspension” in the time allotted. His attorney is preparing the response and he will have completed the required mental health valuation in time to meet the deadline imposed by the court.

“It will be there when I get back,” he says. “I am one of these silly people who truly believes in and wants to make a difference and who lives a life guided by truth and faith, and going where I feel called to go by God’s voice heard in heart and head. Right now … that’s where I feel I’m supposed to be. I don’t know how else to explain it.



“I want to go there and help them and then come home and help people here.”

He will return not long before the primary for the Kenton County Family Court judicial race. He is in a three-way race for two spots on the November ballot.

Dusing did not respond to questions about a lawsuit filed by NKY attorney Brian Halloran late Tuesday afternoon, suing Dusing, the Secretary of State, the Kenton County Clerk, and the state Board of Elections to remove Dusing’s name from the primary ballot since he “no longer meets the constitutional requirements” to be Family Court Judge.

That suit seems to be a bit premature, given that Dusing’s suspension from the practice of law is “temporary” and he is still within the timeframe given to reply to it. He is in the process of submitting that reply.

