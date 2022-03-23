BCM offering two new exhibits: Spirit Riders by Naomi Bradford and Abracadabra by Gregg Harper















Behringer-Crawford Museum’s newest exhibit Spirit Riders, by Naomi Bradford is a bright, colorful, series of images centered around a particular carriage horse from Cincinnati named Henry; the inspiration and motivation behind the collection.

The exhibit explores the physical and emotional aspects of the late artist’s fight with breast cancer and her connection between life and spirit in her artwork.

“I layer color upon color, using the image of the horse as it is my belief that we are part horse/part human… a universal theme of liveliness, strength, beauty, and loyalty.”

In conjunction with Spirit Riders is Abracadabra!, by Gregg Harper, an exploration of history and spirit through images which Harper calls his “exploration of thought” initiated by Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky educators during his youth. His instructors included local college professors, bookstore owners, and a stage magician (who was also a judge).

Join artist, historian and former BCM executive director Gregg Harper as he shares more of the backstory of his and Bradford’s careers, including their equine encounter in Fountain Square during the next NKY History Hour, Wednesday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

To register and participate in the free event, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvdOmgrDMsH9SYv3dyNu_uqf66lqLP4soi.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration.

Gregg Harper is an editorial advisor and communications manager for Quantum Prose. He holds an MA in Art History from University of Cincinnati and a BA in Art History and Classical Archaeology from Northern Kentucky University where he received the Outstanding Alumnus Award in 1992. Professionally, he has been the director of the Cape Cod Museum of Art (MA) and Behringer-Crawford Museum and a cultural resource manager with Apex Companies, LLC. He is a performing musician as well as a visual artist whose work has been included in exhibitions throughout New England, Rome and Venice, Italy. He now resides in Portland, Maine.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today: http://bcmuseum.org/support-us/join/become-a-member.

Spirit Riders and Abracadabra! are on display now through April 23 at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation.