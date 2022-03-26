Baker Hunt announces new exhibit featuring Columbus-based mixed media artist Alissa Ohashi















Baker Hunt art and Cultural Center has announced a new exhibition highlighting the recent work of Columbus-based artist Alissa Ohashi.

The exhibit, called “sonder,” will showcase many new pieces of Ohashi’s historic ballroom at Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center.

Ohashi is a lens-based, mixed media artist working with photography, collage, experimental sculpture and installation. She received her MFA from Columbus College of Art & Design and has recently taught as an Adjunct Professor of Digital Photography in Cincinnati.

Ohashi comes to Baker-Hunt after completing an artist-in-residence program in Boise, Idaho, where she explored the idea of “sonder” through her late grandmother’s family archive. “sonder” is the profound realization that each individual, including any strangers you pass on the street, is living their own unique life that is as complex as your own. They are the main character in their story.

“sonder” will be on display from April 22 through May 13. The opening will be held on April 22 from 5:30-8:30.

Visitors must register in advance for a viewing time. Space will be limited.

Throughout the month, the public will have multiple opportunities to view the show and interact with Alissa Ohashi. More information, including a complete list of events can be found on Baker Hunt’s website.

Baker Hunt art and Cultural Center